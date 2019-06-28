New York mother accused of the brutal murder of the twins
In new York his mother, 24-year-old Mess Campbell was charged with the murder of two year old twin girls. Children found dead in car women in the Park in Suffolk County, the state of new York, writes the Daily News.
Got a 911 call, the woman said that she was going to commit suicide and kill their children.
“When asked where the children are, she (mother Campbell) said that they are already dead”, — said the details of the dispatcher 911.
The woman also has a son. The police confirmed that he is with his father safe.
Police in East HAMPTON, new York, found the car the woman at the entrance to the Montauk County Park at Third House Nature Center at about 16:00 local time. The Park was located about 97 kilometers from the house of Campbell, which is located in Medford, new York.
Girls Jasmine and Jade Campbell died in the car from cardiac arrest.
The ambulance took the girls to the hospital, but doctors were unable to save them.
The mother was arrested. The investigators are investigating. Woman is going to prosecute on two counts of murder.
Neighbors Campbell Medvode say that the death of the girls, the twins became for them shock.
“It was an ordinary family, an ordinary family. The children were happy. We saw no signs of neglect or anything. They were always smiling, she looked happy,” recalls neighbor Alesha pike.
Akira Anderson, who had a childhood friend, says that at first could not believe the news.
She describes Campbell as “an amazing mother”, she worked as an assistant for medical service at home and little about his personal life.
“Looking at her, it didn’t seem like she’s going through difficult things. If it was, then it would be fine with it…She’s a great mother. Her children were gorgeous. They were friends with my kids,” says Anderson.