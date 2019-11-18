New York taxi drivers were kidnapped immigrants, demanding ransoms
The taxi driver from Connecticut, convicted in the extortion scheme, which was to kidnap an immigrant at the bus stop and the ransom, threatened with life imprisonment. This writes NBC Connecticut.
Carlos Hernandez faces life in prison sentence, he will be sentenced on Monday, November 18, in Federal court in Bridgeport.
The lawyer for 56-year-old Hernandez asked the judge for mercy and the sentence far less than life.
Hernandez and his colleagues at Bridgeport cabbies Francisco Betancourt and Lucila Cabrera was convicted last year by a jury for crimes related to kidnapping, extortion and conspiracy.
Prosecutors say the scheme was designed to trick immigrants — to take them in a taxi near the immigration centre in new York and not to let them in from the car, driving in circles until, until they or their family pays the ransom, usually around $ 1,000.
Betancourt was recently sentenced to 14 years in prison, and Cabrera is still awaiting sentencing.