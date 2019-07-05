New York will pay $610 thousand and the woman was forced to give birth in handcuffs
New York agreed to pay $610 000 to the woman, whom the police handcuffed during childbirth.
Jane DOE, that is the name listed in the lawsuit against the city, started to give birth in prison the Bronx a few hours after the arrest, on 7 February 2018.
Her lawyer Katherine Rosenfeld said that the woman was arrested in the family court of Bronx County for violation of the order during the hearing on child custody with her ex-boyfriend.
According to her lawyer, there was no urgent need to arrest the woman on a 40 week pregnancy.
According to the lawsuit, the next morning, Jane DOE was transferred from prison to a Medical center Montefiore with metal cuffs on wrists and ankles, restricting her movement.
Recall that in 2009 in the state of new York was forbidden to keep pregnant women in iron handcuffs in a prison or in a police station. In 2015, this rule change, prohibiting any restriction of movements for pregnant women.
In the hospital the doctors asked the police to remove the handcuffs, saying that they can jeopardize the life of a woman and her child.
When doctors appealed to the chief of police, they were told that the use of handcuffs — it is the policy of the NYPD.
“Dow never fought, never resisted and was not violent with them, while he was in police custody in new York,” reads the lawsuit.
After repeated complaints to her doctors, the police took off the handcuffs for a few minutes before she gave birth. However, once again, put them after the birth.
She had to feed her newborn daughter with one hand.
In the end, the court blamed the city, the NYPD and officers involved in the assault, unlawful application of measures of confinement and the violation of the constitutional rights of women.
Detective Sophia Mason said the police Department intends to amend the manual patrolling, “to better address security issues and health problems” were arrested in the later stages of pregnancy and during childbirth.
According to Rosenfeld, the woman was faced with “a terrible violation of their rights by the NYPD during one of the most intimate moments in a woman’s life”.
“The police should publicly apologize to the DOE for the incident in the form of cash kompensacii and revision of Department policy,” said Rosenfeld.
Co-counsel Ashok Chandran expressed his gratitude to the doctors at Montefiore because they protected a woman during childbirth and during the trial.