New Zealand police have arrested a couple of penguins infiltrated into a sushi bar
These cute animals found a warm place that smelled of fish, just a sushi bar.
However, the owners of this establishment near Wellington, in New Zealand, I loved this neighborhood. So people decided to call the police and complained about a couple of blue penguins that have made a nest right under the building, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to lux.fm.
Animal rights activists warn that such an event can be not single. It is in this period of blue penguins are actively looking for a warm place that smells like fish to stay there for a while. At the same time people were asked not to approach the animals, to suddenly be bitten.
By the way, in the harbour capital of New Zealand quietly lives 600 pairs of these animals. However, advocates say the number of penguins of this species in recent years has decreased. A population at all is at risk.