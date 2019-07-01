New Zealand refused to disposable plastic bags
New Zealand authorities officially banned the use of disposable plastic bags for packing food.
The ban came into force on Monday, 1 July. For companies that continue to put hazardous nature of products provided for heavy fines: up to 100 000 new Zealand dollars (67 000 USD).
Plastic ocean pollution has become a global problem. Each year millions of birds and more than one hundred thousand marine mammals are injured and even killed after becoming entangled in packaging or swallowing it, according to
Under the new rules, “outside the law” declared disposable packages and packaging for multiple use are still allowed.
Even before the law came into force the major supermarkets in New Zealand have voluntarily renounced these products.
According to the UN, about 80 countries have imposed a ban on disposable bags.
But this is only a step to solving the problem of plastic. Experts of the British Royal statistical society reported that 90,5% of all plastic waste (6.3 billion metric tons) is not recycled and are in landfills or accumulates in the environment.
If current trends do not change, by 2050 the volume of plastic waste will reach 12 billion metric tons.
Canada recently announced its intention to ban disposable plastic items (straws, Cutlery, chopsticks, coffee) in 2021.
The Pacific nation of Vanuatu “has declared war on” disposable diapers: not only do they not decompose in the environment, but also full of chemical absorbents.
Many States, including New Zealand, solved the problem of plastic waste by sending their waste overseas. But soon this practice will have to refuse. The authorities noted that they intend to invest heavily in projects for the processing of the accumulated waste.