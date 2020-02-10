Newbie “Manchester United” will miss the Spanish team because of coronavirus
February 10, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Odion Ighalo
Newbie “Manchester United” Odion ighalo misses training camp of the team that started in Marbella, reports Sky Sports.
Rented until the end of the season “Shanghai Shenhua” striker flew into Manchester from China last weekend.
However, the management of Manchester United is going through that 30-year-old Nigerian forward may have problems crossing the border when returning to the British Isle, and decided not to risk it.
We will add that in Britain, there are restrictions against citizens who in the previous two weeks visited mainland China. These measures were introduced because of the coronavirus,
Note that the number of deaths from coronavirus, has exceeded 900.