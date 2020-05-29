‘Newcomers’ are paid less: 7 unexpected discoveries about moving to the US on a work visa
Manager, motivation, compensation and benefits (C&B Manager) at GlobalLogic Catherine of Suzi told about moving to the US on a work visa and debunked a few myths on this topic. Edition MC.today publishes a most interesting interview. Hereinafter in the first person.
Opening 1. The transport not only of programmers
I’ve partnered with GlobalLogic for five years. About a year ago I was invited to continue to develop a career in the home office in the United States. I had different options, but decided to try himself in another country
Now I work in Silicon valley.
Many are surprised to hear that I moved to the United States because they usually take developers. But I’m not really break stereotypes – for the last time only from our office moved three hrs.
Opening 2. To move is expensive, but the company can help
If you are invited by a company, many legal aspects it assumes. I was moved by a special L1 visa is a transfer within the company.
To issue a visa only if you have worked for the company for the year for the last three years. Just decide and move on it is impossible.
The documents were issued by the company. I don’t know exactly how much to spend on my move, I think about $15 million (if you believe the information from open sources), because we moved twice. The first time I was refused and had to serve second.
Moving my husband and cost somewhere around $7.5 thousand, but it all depends on the region and even from individual state.
Discovery # 3. Stay late work is not accepted
Before moving I spent nine months working at the global office remotely. When I came to America to work on the site had not long – almost immediately began quarantine.
But a few interesting points to notice in time. For example, at exactly 17:00 the office is empty. It’s not made to stay after work and finish.
Opening 4. All eat at the table and do not go for coffee
Another interesting point – the staff of our office little time is spent on Lunches. A eat right at your Desk, not looking up from the computer. Considered normal to eat in the room for phone calls and meetings. Coffee one much goes, friends don’t have.
Opening 5. No one with whom to practice English
There are a lot of different cultures and nationalities, but the Americans are almost there. I don’t even really with whom to practice the language. Almost all the time I say or in Russian, or in English, but with the same workers.
Opening 6. No one’s calling anyone after hours
Work in a global company in the USA and in Ukraine are different things.
I now have to adjust to all the colleagues from all over the world with whom we have a difference in time zones up to 15 hours. But no one’s calling anyone after hours, so I have to adjust me.
Opening 7. Visitors pay less, but it’s not forever
There is a difference between people who move and those who here lived and worked, but in another company. The important thing is that the American experience you already have.
Those who are just moving in, pay less.
Salary is also affected by the type of visa L1 or H1B. The second is also a work visa, but it is a lottery, that is, there are quotas. And there are the immigration requirements to salaries. People who travel on this visa in Washington or California, will receive different money, but the migration service ensures that the salary was market.
Tip: you can go to Google drive to look for H1B or company data – where transport staff and what the salary.
If we are talking about HR-Manager at the highest level, who has recently moved, in Silicon valley he is unable to pay from $70 to $130 thousand per year. And for those who are already employed, salary will start from $110 and go up to $140 thousand a year.
