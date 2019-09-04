Newdemocracy decided on the slogan of his electoral campaign (PHOTO)

Loading...

The Federal party new Democrats opted for “In it for You” (Fight for you) as its slogan for the forthcoming Federal election campaign.

They launch it with a new ad, where the leader of Jagmeet Singh says he differs from other leaders. Not because he is the first leader of a major party of visible minorities and wears a turban, and because he doesn’t work for the “rich and connected”.

He said he and the NDP believe that “the government should work for all of us.”

The slogan of the new Democrats felt the same technique a direct appeal to their own interests of voters that the conservatives cry “It’s Time for You to Get Ahead” (your time), and Singh promises to solve the problem of the subsistence minimum, and in addition, complexity in the health care system and climate change.

The liberals said that their slogan “Choose the future” in opposition to their position to the promises of the conservatives to undo some political decisions, such as the carbon tax.

In their promotional video Singh makes a clear undermining of the liberals, promising that he will do what is necessary, not just to talk about it.

Federal elections are scheduled for 21 October, and parties are in full battle mode, although the Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has not visited the Governor-General to officially start the procedure.