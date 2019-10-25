Newly-made bride Zinchenko ended up in the hospital (photo)
The football player of “Manchester city” Alexander Zinchenko, recently won the team a place at Euro 2020, is recovery after the injury in Barcelona, where recently there were mass riots.
As reported by the official website of the English club, Ukrainian footballer last week, missed the Champions League game against Atalanta (5:1) due to a knee injury. The extent of damage and the exact timing of the return of the player into operation is still unknown.
“On the road to return”, — Zinchenko signed photo from the clinic with Instagram.
We will remind that quite recently the player has made an offer of marriage to his beloved Vlade Sedan, and the girl replied: “Yes.” The couple is expecting a child.
Photo Instagram
