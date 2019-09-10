News from Apple: three models of the iPhone, improved Apple Watch available for iPad and services. PHOTOS, VIDEOS
Apple held a traditional autumn presentation, which introduced three new smart phone optimized model of smart watches, available in 10.2-inch tablet and two subscription service — TV and games.
Apple introduced the iPhone 11, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max
Outwardly they do not differ much from the models in 2018, but the toppings and the camera changes a lot.
iPhone 11
This is the model that was replacing the iPhone XR. The novelty has received IPS display Liquid Retina with a diagonal of 6.1 inches and a resolution of 1792 × 828 pixels. The cutout for the selfie camera and sensors Face ID is preserved, writes Lifehacker.
Inside — brand new A13 processor Bionic, providing a powerful performance boost. To appreciate it fully, users will be able to the latest 3D games. At the same time without recharging the novelty works 1 hour more than the iPhone XR, which until now was the most Autonomous of the Apple smartphone.
iPhone 11 was equipped with dual primary camera with sensors at 12 MP. The second has a viewing angle of 120 degrees. Also, there are improved portrait mode, which now allows you to blur the background, even when shooting animals.
Part shooting video claimed to support 4K 60fps, and during recording you can switch between cameras, changing the angle. Among other features: support Dolby Atmos and six color options of the case.
iPhone 11 Pro
This is the compact of new products, which replaced the iPhone XS. She’s got a OLED screen, Super Retina XDR with a diagonal of 5.8 inches, resolution 2346 × 1125 pixels and brightness up to 1200 nits. Inside was a brand A13 Bionic is the most powerful and energy efficient processor.
First, Apple has smartphone equipped with a triple camera. All sensors at 12 MP: the main with optical stabilization, wide angle (120°) and “telephoto” optical zoom, which is also supplemented by OIS.
Not without the help of artificial intelligence, which now allows the camera to better incredible detail and halftones in portrait mode. System based on machine learning
The capacity of the battery 11 Pro manufacturer not named, but noted that the new product must work 4 hours more than the iPhone XS. Reference was made to the fast charging, apparently, via the supplied power adapter.
The smartphone will be available in four colors.
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Pro Max, as the name implies, was the great novelty and successor XS Max. It is equipped with a display on the 6.5 inch OLED matrix Super XDR Retina with a resolution of 2688 × 1242 pixel.
The filling is exactly the same as the basic Pro-version, the same applies to cameras. The novelty is allocated only on the part of autonomy — iPhone 11 Pro Max works 5 hours longer than the iPhone XS Max.
Prices and availability
The smartphones will go on sale September 20. The prices are as follows:
- iPhone 11: from $ 699
- iPhone Pro: $ 999
- iPhone Pro Max: 1 099 USD
Together with the launch of new products Apple will reduce the prices of already sold model: iPhone 8 will now cost $ 499, and XR — from $ 599.
Apple Watch the new Series 5 will not be off the screen
But hours of autonomy is not affected.
After an extensive redesign last year, Apple decided not to make major changes to the design of the device: the update is dedicated to the internal changes. Like last year, the watch is available in two sizes: 40 and 44 mm. of the most important changes: the display constantly shows the time and data of the selected apps, writes Lifehacker.
The display is made of technology LTPO-supported refresh rate from 1 to 60 Hz. The watch automatically adjusts this parameter to extend battery life. Because of this Apple Watch 5 made 18 hours of continuous operation as the previous generation.
The device is equipped with a compass. It will be available in a separate app, which would display what latitude and longitude you are. Developers will be able to use these data for more accurate navigation. To ensure your safety in travel, Apple expanded the function of “Emergency services” to 150 countries. Now, even if you are in another country, the watch will still be able to contact local emergency services.
The developers did not forget and about health. New Apple Watch will monitor the surrounding sounds: if the noise is too loud, the watch will warn that it can damage your hearing. Girls will have the opportunity to monitor the menstrual cycle directly from the watch screen.
The fifth generation will be available in four variants: with aluminum, steel, ceramic and titanium case. This is the first time Apple is using titanium in their watches. Also once again we expect a great variety of straps and bracelets, including the already familiar new collaboration with Nike.
The novelty will go on sale September 20, the version of Nike+ will be released a little later, on 4 October. Along with the announcement of the new model Apple has removed from sale from Series 4, but it left the Series 3 that fell.
The new iPad is available with 10.2 inch screen
He received the support of the stylus Pencil the first generation.
In the autumn the autumn the presentation, Apple unveiled a new iPad available seventh generation, which received a Retina display with a diagonal of 10.2 inches. Due to the Fusion A10 processor tablet is much more powerful than its predecessor and about twice as powerful as the popular PC Windows, according to the manufacturer, says Lifehacker.
iPad has a screen with improved viewing angles, high brightness and support for Pencil stylus first generation. There was also the support of proprietary keyboards through the Smart Connector. The lower frame preserved the fingerprint scanner Touch ID.
Working on new iPadOS. The starting price for the device is $ 329. Delivery will begin September 30. The sale will be a version with Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi + LTE. Stylus not supplied, it will need to be purchased separately, like the keyboard.
Apple announced a streaming service TV Plus. It will be released in autumn
The subscription costs only $ 4.99.
Apple officially presented the alternative to Netflix called TV Plus. The launch will take place on November 1 this year. Revealed and price: month subscription will cost only $ 4.99 for the whole family. It is unknown how many devices can use the service simultaneously, writes Lifehacker.
Immediately after the release of the audience will be available first exclusive movies and series produced by Apple. It is reported that in the case of TV shows the company will be releasing the first three episodes at once, and the next one will come out each week.
Along with the announcement of the service has revealed the first trailer of the series “See” with Jason Momoa. He talks about a world in which all people have lost vision.
As in the case of Netflix, the Apple TV Plus users can try the service: there is weekly free period. In addition, Tim cook announced that if you purchase a Mac, iPad, iPhone, or Apple TV you will receive a year subscription as a gift.
Game Apple Arcade will be available in late September
A whole bunch of interesting games for a relatively small fee.
Games with a subscription service Apple Arcade will be available on September 19. For five dollars a month the company will offer access to a large set of exclusive projects, said Lifehacker.
Many of the games that will appear in the service created by world renowned studios. Apple showed a modern version of the arcade classic Frogger from Konami, a game about survival under water Shinsekai: Into The Depths from Capcom and musical racing game Sayonara Wild Hearts from Annapurna Interactive.
Among other studios, who will release their games in the Apple Arcade — Ustwo (Monument Valley) and Snowman (Alto’s Adventure). Also on the list the Creator of Final Fantasy Hironobu Sakaguchi and is the author of SimCity will Wright.
Many games will come out only in Apple Arcade — they will not be able to play on other platforms. All projects will be available in a special tab in the App Store. Directory Apple is going to fill up monthly.
Apple Arcade is managed for the entire family. The service can be used in 150 countries.
The whole presentation of new products in 2 minutes with the official YouTube channel of Apple: