News from the field campaign (PHOTOS)

Liberal leader Justin Trudeau stands today with speeches in new Brunswick and Nova Scotia, while his conservative rival Andrew Scheer for the same purpose went to Quebec.

The difference is that Trudeau has toured the districts, which the Liberal party hopes to keep the Federal elections of 21 October, and the Shire is fighting for votes in those areas, which the conservatives hope to take away from representatives of other parties.

Liberals Trudeau received all the seats in Atlantic Canada in 2015, so the campaign that he spends, can be called “preventive”.

It is located in Fredericton and Riverview, and then go to Cumberland-Colchester, United Masstown, new Glasgow and Halifax, where he finished the day with a rally.

Day Shira begins in the city of Quebec, where it will present another element of its plan for the first 100 days in office if the conservatives form a government, and then he will visit Trois Rivieres and of Montreal suburb, La Prairie, while two districts are the liberals and one New Democrat.

The leader of the NDP Jagmeet Singh, whose party was on the rise in the latest polls, campaign in Toronto as Elizabeth may of the Green party says the tax plans of green in Kamloops, British Columbia.