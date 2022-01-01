Bitcoin fell more than 7%, dropping back below $30,000 and reaching its lowest level in a week. The course on Tuesday is about $29,500, while the day before it was above $31,000.

Cryptocurrencies are getting cheaper this year: their the total market capitalization has fallen to about $1.2 trillion from $3 trillion in November 2021, Interfax writes.

Bitcoin's depreciation comes as US Treasuries yields rise above 3%, to a monthly high, raising concerns that rising borrowing costs could lead to a recession in the US economy.

In addition to declining market prices, cryptocurrencies are also facing more scrutiny from regulators. The US Senate may soon introduce a bill that will provide for a significant overhaul of the market control procedure.

inshe.tv