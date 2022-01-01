Long tails of ejected gas give the galaxy a distinctive look: stretched blue filaments resemble the shape of a jellyfish's tentacles or the fluff of a ripe dandelion flower. ” alt=”Yu News” />

Scientists have shown an image of the tail of the galaxy ESO 137-001, which extends for 260 thousand light years.

Stars are thought to form in this tail, which was formed by the gravitational forces of the Southern Triangle star cluster.

It is reported that this zone will be studied by the Webb Space Telescope. New research to help learn more about star formation.

