The Ruprecht 106 cluster is located in the constellation Centaurus. This is a young cluster that was discovered in 1961. It has one unique feature that sets it apart from other similar globular clusters.

The Hubble Telescope took a photo of the amazing globular star clusters of Ruprecht 106.

The image was shown to users on the social network Instagram.

“Most globular clusters of stars contain at least two groups of stars with different chemical compositions. New stars will have a different composition, including elements processed by their older massive cluster companions,” the experts wrote.

Interestingly, the Ruprecht 106 cluster is different, as it contains only one population of stars.

