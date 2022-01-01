The launch of DAVINCI is tentatively scheduled for June 2029, and entry into the atmosphere of Venus is scheduled for June 2031. The first flyby of the planet will take place six and a half months after launch.

DAVINCI spacecraft to land on Venus in the middle of 2031. Note that this will be the first Venus mission to use a lander probe.

It is important that the device is a whole flying chemical laboratory. With the help of it, scientists from NASA are going to begin studying various aspects of the climate of Venus. In addition, it is planned to draw up a plan of the surface relief.

The mission will also be able to measure the number of unknown gases found in the deepest layers of the atmosphere. In particular, scientists are interested in the ratio of hydrogen isotopes. With it, you can understand whether there is liquid water on the planet.

