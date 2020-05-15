Newspaper English: words that will help you understand American news
You speak English quite well, but to read and listen to American news are you still uneasy? Don’t worry, you’re not alone! All due to the fact that in news reports and official memos used (newspaper) vocabulary — words which in everyday life without even talking to the Americans.
Edition of “Voice of America” has prepared a special ‘ video “Newspaper vocabulary” for those who want to understand American news to the ear.
The meaning of the words:
- Vigilant — Watchful
- Rumors — Rumors
- Shun — To Avoid
- Culpable — Guilty
- Incubator — Incubator
- Infiltrate — Penetrate
- Draconian — Draconian
- Superfood — Superfood
- Anonymous — Anonymous
- Forfeit — Forfeiture
- Remittance — Money transfer
- Dire — Catastrophic
- Stigma — Stereotype
- Vulnerable — Vulnerable
- Pamper — cherish
- Precious — Precious
- Corona — the Solar corona
- Smuggle — smuggling
- Misogyny — Misogyny
- Hypothesis — A Hypothesis
- Inevitable — Inevitable
- Exoplanet — Exoplanet
- Radiant — Radiant
- Gentrify — to Refine, reconstruct
- Expulsion — Expulsion
- Decisive — Decisive
- Collusion — Conspiracy
- Sophisticated — Sophisticated, advanced, sophisticated
- Encourage — Encourage
- Debris — Space debris
- Chronic — The Chronic
- Ordinary — Ordinary
- Trend — Trend
- Toxic — Toxic
- Photobomb — to Get into the frame
- Desperate — desperate
- Bureaucracy — Bureaucracy
- Alien — an Alien from outer space
- Renovation — Renovation
- Underestimated — Underestimated
- Authentic — Authentic
- Automate — Automate
- President-elect — the President-Elect
- Persecuted — Persecuted
- Deteriorate — Deteriorate
- Surreal — Surrealisty
- Executive order — a Presidential decree
- To hack — Hack
- Confront — Confront
- Hybrid — Hybrid
- Affordable — Available
- Empathy — Compassion
- Maintain — Support, keep
- Impact — Impact, impact, damage
- Dissent — Disagreement, dissent
- Mindfulness — Mindfulness
- Fake — Fake (fake)
- Euphoria — Euphoria
- Troll — Troll
- Catastrophic — Catastrophic
- Incredible — Incredible
- Cosmetics — Cosmetics
- Fired — Dismissed
- Satire — Satire
- Artifact — The Artifact
