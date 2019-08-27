Next Mercedes-Benz C-class will change radically the salon
Recognizable by the current generation of trio circular Central air vents moved higher to make room for the display. Tidy the expected digital (its design, I hope there is inconclusive).
A large Central screen mounted separately from the tidy and tilted at a large angle, — this is the new architecture of the interior in the next (seventh) generation of sedan Mercedes-Benz S-class interior which we examined in February. Now revealed: the upcoming sedan Mercedes C-class (generation five) copied the graph to scale.
The unit climate control is isolated in a separate panel, but it is, again, touch. Physical buttons is almost gone (“emergency signal”, the launch motor). The Central diagonal screen — about 12-14 inches.
No secret can not imagine modern modular inline gasoline and diesel engines, which will be prescribed under the bonnet “ceski”. Edition Auto Motor und Sport predicts that, initially, all versions of this model will receive 48-volt on-Board system and moderate hybrid add-EQ Boost.
Of course, not forgotten, will be a full hybrid versions of the Plug-in (charging from the network). At the moment, the modern C-class are three of them: petrol C e 300 C and 300 e 4Matic (base two-liter turboservice, the combined performance of 320 HP, 700 N•m) 300 C and de (based on the two-liter diesel, the combined efficiency of the unit — 306 HP and 700 N•m). The earlier version of the C 350 e 2015 could pass without running the engine 31 km away.
The current options Plug-in options already impressive: 300 C e — 56 km, C 300 4Matic e — 54 km C 300 de — 55 km. And in the new generation of insiders promise 70-75 km on one electricity. From other innovations waiting here autopilot the third level, can be reconstructed between the bands. Premiere C-class will be held in the second half of 2020.