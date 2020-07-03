Next season could be the last for Messi at Barcelona: Leo broke off talks on a new contract
July 3, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Lionel Messi
The captain of “Barcelona” Lionel Messi has suspended negotiations for a new contract with “blaugranas” and is about to leave the camp Nou at the end of next season, according to Cadena SER.
According to insider information, the 33-year-old Argentinian is clearly unhappy with the mistakes of the leadership of Barca in the transfer policy, as well as rumors about what it supposedly is the initiator of conflict in a team.
It is noted that Messi may leave the Catalan team in 2021-the year after the expiration of the contract.
Recall that Leo made his debut for Barcelona in 2004-m to year. In the current season he played 37 matches at club level, scoring 27 goals and gave 22 assists.