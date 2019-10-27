Next was nuclear weapons, it came to light details about the shooting of a Russian military co-workers in…
Military unit in Russia, in Transbaikalia, where recently there was carnage, subject to the 12-th Main Directorate of the Ministry of defense of Russia, responsible for nuclear maintenance and security of the country. This is reported by Russian media.
In part is repair-technical base (RTB) that operate nuclear weapons. Selection of the military in these parts (both conscripts and contract) — multi-stage: already in the military select the best of the best.
Opened fire the soldiers Ramil Shamsutdinov in the childhood dreamed to become an officer. In 2019 to enter the military Academy Ramil could not — did not pass the competition. On 2 July he was drafted into the army. And in Transbaikalia guy is not faced with bullying, no, but it, apparently, with “hazing” on the part of the officers. There were also witnesses.
“I assume it has to do with the senior Lieutenant by Pankovym. During my service a few years ago when we went to the guard, he constantly demanded that we bought him something to eat. He’s been humiliated” — said a former conscript soldiers from this part.
As he wrote, “the FACTS,” the investigators are checking several versions of what happened. On one of them, Shamsutdinova could slack off because of his nationality.
