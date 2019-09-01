Next week British MPs will submit a plan to prevent Brexit no deal (PHOTO)

Loading...

On Tuesday deputies of the parliaments were mutually evaluated in the UK will present a plan to prevent the exit of the United Kingdom from the European Union without an agreement on the terms Brexit. About it as transfers TASS, on Sunday said “Minister of Finance” opposition shadow Cabinet of the labour party John McDonnell, the TV channel Sky News.

“Don’t underestimate how difficult it is to take the law in one week, the Prime Minister knows it, which is why he suspends the work of Parliament. Deputies with years of experience now learn how on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, we can introduce a legislative measure that will allow us to prevent the development of Brexit scenario with no transaction without the approval of Parliament. The appropriate method will be presented on Tuesday,” he said.

“Frankly, the extension is secondary. We just need to prevent an exit without a deal,” said live broadcasting Corporation BBC shadow “Minister for Brexit” Kir Starmer, stressing that the goal of MPs is to make “Parliament could say the last word” on the issue of Brexit.

On Wednesday, Queen Elizabeth II officially approved the suspension of the British Parliament at the request of Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Postponement of meetings of the Parliament should come into force from 9 to 12 September and will last until October 14.

The British Prime Minister, however, rejected the contention that this step aims to prevent the deputies to block the exit of the country from the EU without a deal.

UK were to leave the EU 29 March 2019, that is two years after submitting a written notification of withdrawal from the community. Members of the house of Commons of the British Parliament thrice rejects draft agreement on the terms Brexit made between Brussels and the government of Prime Minister Theresa may. In the end, the EU agreed to postpone the Brexit first in April or may, then on October 31, and she may was forced to resign after failing to bring the situation out of the impasse.

After she left the seat of the British Prime Minister went to Boris Johnson, who promised to carry out Brexit without a deal if Brussels does not agree with the main requirement of London will not exclude it from the position of “backstop” mode stay North of Ireland in the customs Union of the EU and the European single market after the onset of the transition period Brexit.