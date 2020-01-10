‘Next week’: Pelosi willing to refer articles of impeachment to the Senate
The speaker of the house of representatives asked the head of the Legal Committee to prepare nominations for legislators who will represent the lower house during a hearing in the Senate, writes “Voice of America”.
The speaker of the house of representatives Nancy Pelosi said on Friday, 10 January that the lower chamber of Congress will send to the Senate the articles of impeachment charges against Donald trump next week.
In a letter addressed to colleagues in the Democratic party, Pelosi stated that she asked Jerrold Nadler, Chairman of the Legal Committee to prepare for next week a resolution on the appointment of representatives on the impeachment process and to transfer the articles of impeachment to the Senate. Candidates “impeachment managers” who will represent the lower chamber during impeachment in the Senate, must be approved by a General vote in the House of representatives.
“I’ll consult with you about how we should proceed, on Tuesday at a meeting of the faction of Democrats in the House of representatives,” the letter reads.
Despite the fact that articles of impeachment were approved by the lower house of Congress three weeks ago, Pelosi has not yet transmitted them to the Senate, what was the reason for the postponement of the hearings, which will determine the fate of President trump.
In order for the Senate proceeded to consideration of the question of impeachment, the House of representatives must approve the “impeachment managers” and transfer article of the charge in the Senate.
Mitch McConnell, the leader of the Republicans in the Senate, wants to hold an accelerated process without calling new witnesses, but Pelosi opposes the hasty attempts of the Republicans to justify the President and reject the impeachment.
Sources on Capitol hill expect the impeachment hearings in the Senate will start next week.
McConnell supported a resolution of the Senator-Republican Josh Hawley, who proposed to reject the articles of impeachment automatically if the House of representatives will not give them to the Senate for 25 days. Most likely Pelosi will have time to submit the documents before the senators approved the resolution.
As previously wrote ForumDaily:
- Held in late July, a telephone conversation of President Vladimir Zelensky and the President of the United States Donald trump is interested in the congressmen in the investigation of the fact, not trying trump and his attorney Rudolph Giuliani to put pressure on Ukraine in order to help the election campaign trump in 2020.
- The Democrats have announced a formal request of impeachment of the President of the United States, the impetus for which was the conversation of the Ukrainian and American leaders.
- The U.S. state Department published a transcript of the conversation of President Vladimir Zelensky and U.S. President Donald trump.
- On 9 October the White house officially announced the refusal to cooperate with the investigation about the possibility of impeachment of the President of the United States Donald Trump held by the Democrats in the House of representatives. In the presidential administration believe these accusations “baseless” and “unconstitutional”.
- On October 31 the members of the house of representatives of the United States Congress approved a resolution under which the investigation regarding the possibility of making the impeachment of the President of the United States Donald Trump moves on to the public stage.
- On 13 November the House of representatives of the U.S. Congress began holding public hearings in the investigation of the question of impeachment against the President of Donald trump: 10 channels broadcast session, 13.8 million Americans watched the broadcast.
- At the second hearing focused on the testimony of Marie L. Yovanovitch, the former Ambassador of the USA in Ukraine. Jovanovic was dismissed from his post as head of the US diplomatic mission in Kiev in may. Democrats argued that Jovanovic was the victim of a campaign organized by Rudy Giuliani, a personal lawyer trump.
- On November 19 Committee on intelligence of the house of representatives were Jennifer Williams, Alexander Vindman, Kurt Volker and Tim Morrison.
- 3 report of impeachment against the President of Donald trump’s abuse of power published the intelligence Committee of the house of representatives of the Congress of the United States.
- On 7 December the report on impeachment was published by the Committee of judicial Affairs of the house of representatives responsible for the formulation of specific charges.
- 10 Dec Democrats have published two articles of impeachment — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
- Over the long history of the country no President of the United States were eliminated from the post by impeachment. Although a real threat of impeachment still forced a President to resign voluntarily. This case concerned a confrontation between electoral candidates in the United States. Another President who tried to subject to impeachment, bought Alaska from Russia. About American history of impeachment read our material.
- On 16 December, the Legal Committee of the house of representatives of the U.S. Congress released a report recommending that the U.S. House of representatives to impeach the US President Donald Trump and the Senate to remove him from office.
- On the eve of a vote in the House of representatives on the resolution on impeachment of the President of the United States, which was scheduled for 18 December, Donald trump has sent a sharp letter to the speaker of the house Nancy Pelosi.
- December 18, the House of representatives of the U.S. Congress impeach President Donald Trump’s accusations that he abused the position for his own political gain, and prevented attempts to investigate its actions
- Trump became the third President in U.S. history who got impeached.
- The Democrats refuse to pass in the Senate already approved the articles of charges against the head of the White house, and senators are unable to commence the removal of the President from the U.S. government.