Next week TTS removes the routes of the last old trams (PHOTO)

Here and reached the final the last two-section trams Toronto (you know, those long, old flexible black thing in the middle?) and the TTC is celebrating this event that will give you the last chance to ride them… for free.

According to a member of the city Council of Toronto and TTC Chairman J. Robinson, on Monday, the traffic Commission of the city of Toronto (TTC; TTC) was officially escorted to retire the last two ALRV (two-section light rail vehicle DLRTC).

Both trams will run along Queen Street on Monday, September 2, from 14:00 to 17:00.

One of the trams will move in a westerly direction, from the depot Russell Greenwood Avenue to Bathurst Street, and the second begins in the area of Bathurst and Wolsely and join the parade on labor Day.

The last of DLRTC retire after more than 30 years of service. The same applies to their counterparts odnowionej CLRV.

Many of those who grew up side by side with these classic, cherry-red tram will be sad to see them go. This, perhaps, marks the end of an era.

But, on the other hand, the write-off of these old trams indicates that the TTC is finally enough new, more reliable analogues for the commissioning.

Of course, it was hard to wring out forever disrupting schedules Bombardier new vehicles Flexity Outlook, but without them it would be impossible to make the transport network Toronto more modern and more convenient.

TTS said that the last of the old, “bendable” streetcars will go to “final journey” with rings on Wolseley at about 16:15 on Monday 2 September. He will forever go into the bowels of Russell depo at about 17:00.