Next year Italy will again present scooter Italjet Dragster
The Italian company Italjet specializiruetsya on the production of scooters.
Their work has always distinguished the original design and unique technical solutions.
However, sales of Italian novelties has not begun.
Recently there was other information, the automaker announced that the Italjet Dragster 2020, the year will again be presented at the exhibition in Milan of the 5th of November, and now I get to the dealers.
The new version of the scooter as the last created around the open frame of chrome-molybdenum tubes. The bike has an interesting technical innovations, such as cantilever front and rear suspension, they are equipped with a Fast Ace monoshock.
The client can make a choice between the 125 and 200 CC engine. Both units are single-cylinder and four-stroke with liquid cooling. The first delivers power at 14.9 HP, and the second of 19.8 BHP
Huge emphasis the Italians did the design. Optics look exactly like V4 Panigale from Ducati. Seat with stitching, beautiful “Garda”, and the aggressive front end. The whole design looks very aggressive and harmonious.
Information about the cost yet absolutely no. However, experts say that the scooter will not cost cheap.