Next year will be released in US on sale Lotus Evora GT

В следующем году в США выйдет в продажу Lotus Evora GT

The new model boasts a powerful motor with the capacity of 3.5 liters.

improved aerodynamics and downforce. Vehicle weight is minimized by the use of composite materials.

Auto suspension is equipped with Bilstein shock absorbers and Eibach springs.

The car will be available in two configurations — double and rear predivnom. Each is equipped with a six-speed manual gearbox or “automatic” as an option.

The manufacturer claims that the car can develop a speed of 302 km/h. You will have four configuration. Body parts and decorative trim are made of carbon fiber, and the interior is Alcantara.

