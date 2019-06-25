Neymar has agreed a transfer to Barcelona with a pay cut of 13 million euros – media
Neymar
Forward “Paris Saint-Germain” Neymar close to transition in “Barcelona” reports Diario Sport.
The player of national team of Brazil managed to negotiate a contract with the Catalan club. The salary Neymar will be substantially less than in the Paris club.
The contract is for 5 years, the salary of the player will be “only” 24 million euros per year, which is 13 million less than that which he receives in PSG.
We will add that according to the current “salary” Neymar receives approximately 100 thousand euros per day.
The player agreed to the first offer of “Barcelona” without discussions and bargaining, the newspaper notes.
The player himself has repeatedly stated that the return to Catalonia is his priority. Forward understands that his transfer could not pull even Barcelona, so went to such conditions, “blaugranas”.