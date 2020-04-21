Neymar is ready for 30 million to reduce his salary for the return to Barcelona – media
The star forward “Paris Saint-Germain” and the national team of Brazil Neymar which year wants to return to Barcelona, according to AS.
According to the publication, Neymar is ready to go on a pay cut almost two times in order to realize a comeback.
PSG, in turn, wants to keep Neymar, offering him an even more favorable financial conditions, which the Brazilian will receive 50 million euros per year.
While “blaugranas” can afford the salary of Neymar in the amount of “only” 20 million, however, excluding bonuses.