Neymar reached a historical level in Brazil (video)
October 11, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
Neymar
Striker Brazil Neymar played their anniversary, 100-th match for the national team.
This event had a friendly match against the national team of Senegal (1:1) – on goal Roberto Firmino (9 minutes) Africa team responded with a goal from the penalty spot Famara Diego (45+1).
Neymar played the full match.
Also, the striker became the youngest player (27 years old) in the history of “they”, who spent a number of matches.
To Neymar only six players have spent a hundred or more matches for Brazil: Cafu (142), Roberto Carlos (125), Dani Alves (116), lúcio (105), Taffarel (101) and Robinho (100).