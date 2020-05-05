Neymar refused 100 million euros for the transition in “Barcelona” – media
Lionel Messi and Neymar
The Brazilian striker “Paris Saint-Germain” Neymar is a great desire to be reunited with Argentine Lionel Messi at Barcelona.
For this purpose 28-year-old even refused 100 million euros that he was offered the leadership of the Parisians, for the sake of legacie of the existing contract, claims Mundo Deportivo. And it was only “lifting”.
A decision to refuse such a tempting offer Neymar made it clear he did not intend to bind to the current club.
Earlier it was reported that the Parisians offer the striker 38 million euros salary a year, and in Barcelona he will have to go for a double reduction of earnings.
Brazilian in the current season has played 22 matches in all competitions for PSG, scoring 18 goals and making 10 assists.