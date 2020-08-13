Neymar setting a record to Play League journal tsogo season
August 13, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Neymar
Naperedodni “Par Saint-Germain” in zachepilivka podenco obra “Atalanta” (2:1) and visov have pufal Play League journal.
Sprains leader so team CCB Neymar, becoming the MVP of the match.
Moreover, brasileco setting a record ninskog Rosgas LCH – VIN zrobiv 16 abwegen.
Poperedni grasimi a dribbler Buli captain “of Barcelona” Lionel Mess I forward “Napol” Lorenzo NSN, that zrobili in one match 11 abwegen.