NHL forward of “Edmonton” severely battered opponent with Ukrainian roots, for which he received 21 thousand dollars. fine (video)
In the match of the regular championship of NHL between “calgary flames” and “Edmonton oilers” (4:3) there was a hot episode with participation of the forward “oilers” Zack Cassian and his colleagues in the role of team rival Matthew Tkachuk.
Zach’s second time in the match got under rigid power reception Tkachuk, and then snatched on the opponent with fists and brutal aggression, for which he received disciplinary punishment, and later a 2-match suspension and a fine in the amount of 21 thousand dollars.
According to the NHL, and Tkachuk has used the two power reception, which can be considered the net against the opponent who had the puck.
However, this episode and the decision sparked violent protests are very respected in the League people.
Video can be viewed on the official website of the NHL.