NHL goalie scored an incredible goal (video)
January 10, 2020
Pekka Rinne
On the eve of a big game day of the regular season NHL “Nashville Predators” beat the “Chicago Blackhawks” 5:2.
It is noteworthy that the put an end to this match, the goalkeeper Pekka Rinne.
21 seconds before the end of the meeting 37-year-old Finnish footballer, being at their doors, sent a parachute washer through the ground into an empty net Chicago.
Note that Pekka was only 12 keepers in the history of NHL who managed to score a goal.