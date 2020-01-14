NHL hockey player passes the puck during the execution of the penalty shot (video)
Brad Marchand (with washer)
In the match of the regular championship of NHL forward of “Boston Bruins” brad Marchand noted a curiosity in the penalty shootout in the away match against the “Philadelphia flyers” (5:5, bullets 0:1).
The canadian went to execute the winning penalty shot of the game, but could not get the puck in the centre circle, only slightly touching her.
After the meeting, the referees decided to count the penalty shot is completed, because the 31-year-old players touched the puck. And that shootout was completed.
Note that in the current season, the finalists of last year’s Cup Stanley fought in the seven series of shootouts, but never won.