NHL hockey player scored a goal direct throw from the point of touch (video)
January 10, 2020
Adrian Kempe
In the match of the regular championship of NHL “Los Angeles kings” beat “Vegas” with the score 5:2.
The last washer in gate of “Golden knights” scored by Swedish footballer Adrian Kempe.
9 seconds before the end of the match in the zone “Knights” was scheduled throw-in.
23-year-old Kempe struck a direct shot from the point, and the goalkeeper of “Vegas,” Malcolm Subban, apparently, thoughts were already in the locker room was not ready, having passed a washer between guards.