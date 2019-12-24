NHL hockey player scored a goal with his head (video)
Valeri Nichushkin
“Vegas Golden knights” in the home match of the regular championship of NHL lost the “Colorado avalanche” – 3:7.
The second star of the meeting was the Russian forward of “avalanches” Valery Nichushkin, who scored “hat-trick Gordy Howe” – a special kind of a hat-trick, when a player in one match throws the puck, makes an assist, and participates in the fight.
While Nichushkin scored a goal in an unusual way.
The defender knocked the puck and got in the face of Russian, she jumped the gate.