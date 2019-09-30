Niagara falls winter break will be decorated with incredible lights (PHOTOS)

Ниагарские водопады на зимних каникулах будут украшены невероятными огоньками (ФОТО)

Canada’s largest festival of lights returns to Niagara falls this year. More than a million people from all over the world come every year to see over three million lights that illuminated Niagara falls during the city’s annual Winter festival of lights.

“8-kilometer road through the beautiful Niagara parks, Dufferin Islands and tour the neighborhood will turn into a winter Wonderland,” – said on the website of tourist programs Niagara falls.

Many activities will be held among these lights, including 25 with a fireworks show and a prize for the Sparkle Lighting Awards.

Festival 2019 will start on November 16 and will last till January 12, 2020. Admission is free, but donations are welcome.

