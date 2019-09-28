Niagara falls winter break will be decorated with incredible lights (PHOTOS)

Canada’s largest festival of lights returns to Niagara falls this year. More than a million people from all over the world come every year to see over three million lights that illuminated Niagara falls during the city’s annual Winter festival of lights.

“8-kilometer road through the beautiful Niagara parks, Dufferin Islands and tour the neighborhood will turn into a winter Wonderland,” – said on the website of tourist programs Niagara falls.

Many activities will be held among these lights, including 25 with a fireworks show and a prize for the Sparkle Lighting Awards.

Festival 2019 will start on November 16 and will last till January 12, 2020. Admission is free, but donations are welcome.