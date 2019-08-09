Nibiru will hit Earth on August 10: the truth and myths about this planet and the impending end…
Numerologists and conspiracy theorists do not get tired to scare humanity of the imminent end of the world. And do it so often that people on these predictions do not react. Almost unnoticed was the last “end of the world”, scheduled for April 21. Then, according to some experts, a sinister planet Nibiru was supposed to block the Sun and freeze the Earth, which would inevitably lead to the destruction of all life on our planet. This did not happen. As well as held about a dozen “end of the world” in 2018. And now, astrologers have chosen for our destruction another date. 10 August (according to some other sources — August 12) 2019 planet Nibiru, loaded with bombs with nuclear warheads, will collide with the Earth. And then all will come to an end.
About the possible existence of planet X scientists announced at the end of the last century. In 1978, Robert Harrington and Tom van Flandern, American experts in celestial mechanics from the Observatory of the Navy in Washington, has received undeniable evidence that the orbits of Uranus and Neptune are changing, caused, probably, by the gravitational influence of some unknown celestial body. Further research and calculations have shown that a mysterious celestial body must have a mass three to four times the mass of Earth. It was called planet X or the Tenth planet.
Complex computer simulations carried out by Harrington and van Flander, allowed to suggest that planet X because of its gravitational influence once deposed from the orbits of Pluto and its moon Charon, which had been satellites of Neptune. It is also possible that planet X is a “invading the planet”, which was captured by the Sun and placed on a very elongated and highly inclined orbit around it with a very long orbital period.
About sinister planet Nibiru first began in the XII century. Then the ancient Babylonians thought about her as the star that was associated with the God Marduk. In their belief that the star ruled the movement of the stars across the sky. The word “Nibiru” meant the intersection of — and as a place and as an action.
Anunnaki, Nibiru inhabited with the help of genetic engineering created people
The second life of this legend from ancient beliefs breathed by the writer Zechariah Sitchin. In 1976 he published his book “the twelfth planet”. In it, he based on the original Hebrew text of the old Testament, the texts of Akkadian (“Enuma Elish”) and the Sumerian myths prove the existence of Nibiru. Sitchin claims that after Nibiru collision with planet Tiamat formed the earth, the Moon and the asteroid belt and comets. However, Nibiru survived, and its people — Anunnaki — with the help of genetic engineering created people cross your view with Homo erectus.
Portrayed the Anunnaki the ancient Sumerians
By the way, about the Anunnaki tell all. According to UFO is the evil alien creatures that have very high growth and certainly going to return to Earth and destroy all life on it. Here is how they are described in the literature.
“The Anunnaki are giant humanoids with the 12th planet referred to by different names in different human legends. These giants were approximately 50% more people, as their home planet Nibiru is more dense and massive and the gravity on the surface is much stronger.
These giants came to Earth during the passages of their home planet, which traverses the Solar system once in 3657 years, as noted in the records of the ancient Sumerians. They extracted gold, the rare material on them traveling the planet, spending most time in orbit hovering between the two stars — the Sun and its dark twin, a distance of 18.74 times larger than the orbit of Pluto”.
And so the Anunnaki returning to the surface, which, in the opinion of ufologists, they gave life to. This return to humanity will not be joyful. On websites devoted to UFOlogy, which belong to the category of so-called “yellow press”, one can read that the Anunnaki already are sending to the Land of their scouts, who should be an invasion of our planet. Only in the last couple of years in the world recorded a few terrible cases of the meeting earthlings with by the Anunnaki and their scouts.
To Earth descended slowly a strange gray creature with wings
2019. Walking tour group in the mountains of Chechnya has turned into some sort of sci-Fi horror movie. When tourists came to a halt in the sky came a bright flash. Then she went out, and in its place appeared a strange gray creature with wings slowly lowered to the ground. Men and women took out their smartphones and cameras. The increase showed that the monster resembles a human with wings, like a bat. It fell right on mountain lake and disappeared in its waters.
Pictures creatures over Chechnya quickly spread on social networks. Some people believe that it is an alien from another planet, while others believe that it is a religious sign. “The Archangel Michael descended from heaven to protect mankind from evil, “wrote one woman on the forum.
Further — more. In ponds began to appear that were previously unknown to science species. They all look not on the earthly intimidating.
A spooky phenomenon in the sky over the Black sea was seen by dozens of eyewitnesses. At first, people thought that watching the rocket or its part. Imagine their surprise when a strange object began to squirm and move closer to the sea surface.
To understand what is happening, the witnesses appealed to local ufologists. The experts on extraterrestrial civilizations has not added leisure of optimism. Researchers believe that over Sochi spotted “space Gerona” from Nibiru. This is a generic name was coined for all alien mutants, which can attack living beings to kill and eat. There is speculation that they are in a sea of hundreds, if not thousands.
One of Iruna found on the beach. Witnesses are very lucky that he was already dead. The creature also has no limbs, fins and tail, but was eyes and big teeth, clearly designed to tear flesh, although, as noted, the witnesses, these teeth you can eat and steel rods.
Most likely, Grune dumped in the Black sea during a storm, and it “smeared” on the pitfalls. Ufologists said these worms are a biological weapon sent to us by a planet killer Nibiru. Mutants serve a dual mission: infect radiation the water and everything in it can be (from the sinister worm were radioactive) and devour all, before anyone can get. People are no exception, the size of the worms allow them to swallow very large animals.
Another terrible creature found in the Black sea. Experts say that this is not an isolated case detection of this type of monsters. The creature has caused people real animal terror. The beast was about three meters, and the wingspan he has reached at least 3 meters. And the wings are like a bat, face — like a saiga with fangs, long sharp claws to 5 inches, ears like a lynx, a disproportionately big belly.
There is a theory that soon the world will see themselves the Anunnaki. For a start, they try to replace our planet’s entire male population, to them there was no one to fight. But why “soon”? Maybe the Anunnaki have gradually begun to appear among us.
And what will happen next? Just recently, a former employee of the Geological Department of the USA Ethan Trowbridge made a statement that the planet Nibiru is approaching the Earth and will soon destroy humanity.
In the collision of an asteroid with the Earth could cause an explosion equal in power to the explosion of a hundred thousand atomic bombs
Scientists of the National office for Aeronautics and space research (NASA) has warned of the planet’s inhabitants of impending danger. According to scientists, August 10, will fall to Earth a giant asteroid called 2006 QQ23. He rushes to the Ground with a speed of 16 737 kilometers per hour. As a result of collision of an asteroid with the Earth, according to ufologists, could cause an explosion equal in power to blast a hundred thousand of the bombs that fell on Hiroshima.
Some experts say that 3500 years ago Nibiru flew past Mars, and then he turned into a lifeless desert. In the near future the same fate awaits the Earth, and NASA allegedly knows about it but are hiding the information to avoid panic.
“NASA are conducting secret studies of the phenomenon of planet Nibiru”
Is there really planet Nibiru? How dangerous it is for humans? What will the aliens who want to visit the Earth? And if the world will end? Questions such as “FACTS” asked his interlocutors.
Planet Nibiru actually exists, but hardly in the plans of the Anunnaki is the destruction of the Earth, I’m sure a parapsychologist and member of “Battle of psychics” Larissa Grave.
Larissa Grave
— No matter how hard scientists to refute the theory of the existence of the planet Nibiru, many researchers in the field of UFOlogy, parapsychology, astronomy and other similar Sciences are inclined to believe that this planet still exists, says parapsychologist. — According to some, even now at NASA have been observing and study of the phenomenon of this planet and its possible inhabitants. And precisely because of its perceived danger, these studies remain classified or even refuted.
— Legend has it that anyone who tries to learn the secret of Nibiru, the Anunnaki will be killed…
— Actually it is not. But the people did not know the truth about Nibiru, they are intimidated. And indeed the planet Nibiru doesn’t want to be on it a lot know, because otherwise, its study would not represent such complexity.
The first written mention of this planet date back to the XII century, but still it raises many questions and disputes. And, apparently, by the representatives of the Nibiru did not want to be declassified, because then the scientists of our planet would be closely engaged in their learning up to a variety of experiments and experiences.
There is a theory that possible the inhabitants of the planet Nibiru, studying earthlings, or even visit Earth. And this is not surprising. It has long been clear that we are not the only civilization in the Universe, and one of them could exist on the planet Nibiru.
They say that the human race is gone from the Anunnaki, call the inhabitants of Nibiru, but I personally completely with this version does not agree, so how on Earth your mark could leave completely different civilizations from other planets. Nibiru is not one such, believe me. People are still very much might not know, space is too large and vast, and scientists often study limited spectrum of stars and planets, denying that they is still unclear or poorly understood, because it’s easier. Earlier people did not believe that the Earth is round, so all the time. I think soon we won’t be so surprise Nibiru or even its representatives.
— If the world will end in the result of collision of Earth with Nibiru? By the way, there is a theory that the Anunnaki somehow can control the orbit of your planet and intentionally sent her to the Ground.
The theory that the Earth will perish from Nibiru, personally I think it’s absurd. I, as a parapsychologist, studying such phenomena, has long studied the phenomenon of Nibiru. This planet will not collide with Earth purposefully. After all, if you support the version of the existence of Nibiru life, then they will destroy himself. From the standpoint of physics and astronomy, any alien body that will collide with the Earth at high speed and be larger, it can kill or cause serious harm. But if such a threat was, it would be predicted to official sources, and the planet would already be clearly visible in a telescope, at least. But it is impossible to see.
Astrologers sometimes call the date of the alleged end of the world. It is clear that none of these dates have not been confirmed, since we’re all still alive.
— The date of the end of the world is impossible to calculate if you do not see the planet, do not know its speed and trajectory. And unnecessary panic created by such statements only creates a psychological imbalance in humans. Thus they attract to themselves the various problems and disasters on the private level. So calm down, no end of the world from the planet Nibiru to expect it is not necessary. But the fact that in the near future the mankind may be surprised by new discoveries and phenomena in space or closer to get acquainted with its representatives, even at our planet Earth, it is quite possible.
“End of the world is sure to be”
The end of the world is bound to be. But it will happen in millions of years, says adviser to the head of the National space Agency of Ukraine Eduard Kuznetsov.
Eduard Kuznetsov
— The planet Nibiru, most probably, not actually exists, the scientist said. — Robert Harrington suggested its existence in the 70-ies of the last century. Then astronomy was not so developed as now. There were no satellites, there was no such powerful telescopes. Believe me, if Nibiru existed, it would have been for 60-70 years once would have, and saw. So don’t listen to anyone.
— Why then so often about Nibiru you say? Ufologists, conspiracy theorists, other researchers argue that there is no doubt that the planet-killer is real and she’s about 10 or August 12 — finally, with the hundredth, perhaps, attempt to fall to the Ground.
Such speculation appears from the fact that humanity knows little about space. We know of only 6-7 percent of the information. And in those remaining 93% can be anything. In the Solar system, astronomers have discovered eight planets with moons and millions of asteroids. But Nibiru still can not find. You know, if you fly beyond the Solar system on the spaceship, it will take 2.5 or 3.5 light years to meet any cosmic body? That is — the ship will fly for approximately three light-years in complete emptiness.
Now, about the collision of a planet with our. You know that the Earth is in every moment is in different locations in space and back to the same point will never fall? In addition, possible collisions with other celestial bodies we guard the Sun and Jupiter. These planets have such a huge mass towards the Earth! Well, if by the numbers: the mass of the Sun equal to 99.8 percent of the mass of the Solar system! Of course, it is likely to attract cosmic body, which will fall to the Ground.
— So the end of the world will nott?
— Well, why not? Bound to be. But by that time the Earth will not remain nor our grandchildren, no great grandchildren, no propranalol… no One. Most likely, after 150 million years on Earth life will be gone. Our future is the planet Mars.
The Solar system itself began to form 10 billion years ago. The sun appeared around the same time with the Earth — 5 billion years. Well, about the same time the Sun will last. And then goes out.
— What will happen next?
Meet the Solar system is moving another galaxy — Andromeda. The clash will take place in approximately 4 billion years. There will be tremendous explosion that will give birth to a new galaxy.
Yeah, pretty bleak Outlook. Can be a good thing, that mankind will not live up to these events. But what about the dangers of the near future? The asteroid that flies to the Earth, will collide with our planet?
— There is hope. But it is very small — thousandth of a percent.
— Skeptics argue that mankind deliberately hide information about possible disasters. Know about Nibiru, and about giant asteroids, but to avoid panic, keep quiet. Can this be?
— I don’t think. We carefully monitor not only others, but also for deep space. Believe me, if the Ground will be closer to something dangerous, to be so, and that people knew about it, and there was no panic.
— So, in the near future, any collisions with the Earth space bodies is not expected?
The closest threat date is scheduled approximately 2029. The Earth is flying a large asteroid Apophis. Then, in 2036, he will fly closer to the Ground. The consequences we yet can not say anything. But I think that will do without cataclysms. Everything will depend on at what height it will pass from the Earth. If 200 thousand kilometers and above, then all will be well.
— What do you think, do aliens exist?
— And why not? As I said, the space we have studied a little. But I can confidently say that if someday aliens will come to Earth, they will not be as terrible as they show in sci-Fi movies. If they will come with a research purpose, that the Researchers are evil and bloodthirsty. If aliens are space ships able to travel great distances, then in intelligence they are far from us. The aliens who visit Earth, will be moral, on the high step of mental development. And, I think, very surprised how we are ruining their planet.
Suppose the Earth is our spaceship. And we are the members of the crew. Can you imagine the astronauts in space destroyed its aerial vehicles, other crew members? So I can’t. I think that aliens are visiting our Earth, will be unpleasantly surprised at what you’ll see from us.
There is a theory that this natural phenomenon can declare that Nibiru is near.
