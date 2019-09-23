“NIBULON” has commissioned its largest ship
It is the longest ship in the history of independent Ukraine
In Nikolaev the ceremony of commissioning of the longest vessel built by the company “NIBULON” at its shipyard.
The ceremony was held in the framework of the international forum “Shipbuilding and water transport 2019,” according to DTN.
“We are the ship was built in the year”, — said the General Director of the company Alexey Vadatursky.
We know that housing a 140-metre ship-loader was launched in may 2019. It established two Liebherr type CBG360 carrying capacity of 45 tons each.
As stated earlier in the company, it is the longest ship not only in the history of “NIBULON”, but also in the history of independent Ukraine.