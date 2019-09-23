“NIBULON” has commissioned its largest ship

| September 23, 2019 | News | No Comments

It is the longest ship in the history of independent Ukraine

«Нибулон» ввел в эксплуатацию свое самое большое судно

In Nikolaev the ceremony of commissioning of the longest vessel built by the company “NIBULON” at its shipyard.

The ceremony was held in the framework of the international forum “Shipbuilding and water transport 2019,” according to DTN.

“We are the ship was built in the year”, — said the General Director of the company Alexey Vadatursky.

«Нибулон» ввел в эксплуатацию свое самое большое судно

We know that housing a 140-metre ship-loader was launched in may 2019. It established two Liebherr type CBG360 carrying capacity of 45 tons each.

«Нибулон» ввел в эксплуатацию свое самое большое судно

As stated earlier in the company, it is the longest ship not only in the history of “NIBULON”, but also in the history of independent Ukraine.

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr