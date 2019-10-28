Nice stems: Lesya Nikityuk flashed forms in Egypt (photos)
Famous TV presenter Les nikitiuk, loudly celebrated his birthday dancing on the table and kiss with Olga Polyakova, decided to take a small break at work. After the presentation of his new show “Le Bus” and the filming of the project “Who is against blondes” leading which is the star waved to Sunny Egypt.
In the first day she showed as she met the property, covering the room a festive table with a personalized cake, decorated bed traditional swans and hearts made from towels, Osipov bed of rose petals.
Also beauty boasted Sunny way — published in Instagram photo on which poses in a translucent yellow mini-dress, showing off her long legs.
“Mini vacation on the red sea. Delicious, beautiful, inexpensive”, — signed photo of Les and added that this is a dress I made myself.
Fans showered her with compliments. The outfit is liked not all, but the legs has caused excitement.
“Very beautiful,” “Les, garne photo, ale meni sukna didn’t help our defenders spodobalas style, identity photo 50/50”, “the Dress is awesome! Let go of the line, and name it Les sewed”, “Feet gorgeous! Ehh dream to have such”, — write in comments.
Les also admitted that he limits himself to sweets and prefer to spend time actively.
