Nice stems: Lesya Nikityuk mini admired network (photo)
Popular TV presenter Les nikitiuk, recently showed her gorgeous figure in a revealing swimsuit, I moved from bus to plane and reached Paris. Telezvezda showed a bright image on the streets of the French capital. Les in full dress, with beautiful hair and makeup posing in elegant black mini dress with one sleeve, black tights with polka dots and heels boats. Under the she pointed geolocation — Letychiv. In fact, Les went to Paris for fashion Week.
Members appreciated the joke nikitiuk and noted that it would be nice if it changed from a provincial town in Khmelnytskyi region. But most of all, the photo attracted the attention of the Lesi long slender legs. Fans showered her with compliments in the comments.
Recall, Lesya Nikityuk from Khmelnytsky was not always looked so elegant. Loved her since the days of the WHC, when she played funny provincials.
Even Les has a unique sense of humor. She recently showed “dreams and reality”, who kisses really are.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter