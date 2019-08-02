Nicholas hoult and Bryan Holly at the premiere of “love, Tony”
The star of “X-Men” Nicholas hoult and former Playboy model Holly Brian rarely catch the eye of the paparazzi and rarely come together in the light. The star couple who is raising a one year old son, made an exception for the premiere of the film “love, Anton” and was joined on the red carpet to Charlie Hannema, Sofia Boutella and other stars.
“Love, Anton” dedicated to the memory of Anton Elchine, who died three years ago at the age of 27 years. A documentary about actor took his parents to show “how their son was actually”. The producer of the project made Drake Doremus, with whom he has worked before Holt. Nicholas rarely published with Brianas, preferring to hide privacy and child from Intrusive media attention.
On the red carpet also took Sofia Boutella, who played with Elkinym in trikvele “star trek”, Charlie Hunnam, star of TV series “Shameless” Jeremy Allen white with a sweetheart Addison Timlin, daughter Robin Williams, Zelda Williams and Anton’s parents Irina and Victor Alcini.
Premiere of the documentary took place in the framework of the Sundance film festival earlier this year.