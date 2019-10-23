Nicki Minaj and Kenneth petty got married after 11 months
That Nicki Minaj is now a married woman, became known through her page on Instagram. It has published a video that shows mugs with inscriptions Mr and Mrs, as well as black caps with inscriptions Bride (“bride”) and Groom (“groom”).
signed video the singer his real name, but now with a double surname.
36-year-old Nicky and 41-year-old Kenneth confirmed the affair in December 2018. And August 12 this year, the Queen broadcast Radio show Minaj announced that they have submitted documents on registration of the marriage certificate and what get married no later than 80 days.
We submitted the application, but then I travelled and when I returned, we submitted the documents again. It happened a week ago, so we’ve got about 80 days. Now I need to focus on the new album, so we’ll celebrate a big wedding later. But before the expiration of those three months I will be married,
said Nicky in live radio. By the way, a few weeks ago, Nicki said that she was planning to retire and focus on family.
It should be noted that the choice of the performer — a man with a very dubious past, and Minaj fans don’t approve of him. In 1995, he was accused of raping a 16-year-old girl, he faces up to four years, but it is not known if he went then behind bars. A few years later, 27 APR 2002, Kenneth shot several times the man in the stomach, from which he died. In 2006, he was sentenced to ten years in prison, of which he served seven, and then until may 2019 was under police surveillance.
To Kenneth Nicki Minaj met up with Meek Mill and even almost married him. She also said that she did offer the nephew of the Princess Diana. A year and a half ago, Nicki and Eminem played its subscribers with stories of romance between them.