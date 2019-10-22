Nicki Minaj announced that married a convicted murderer (photo, video)
The flamboyant American rap singer Nicki Minaj, who previously announced his retirement, announced she was getting married. She posted in Instagram video which showed the Cup with the words “Mr.” and “Mrs.”, and caps with the words “Bride” and “Groom”. And in the post indicated their real name Onika Tanya Maraj, adding the name of the spouse — Patty. The details of the wedding and the exact date of her 36-year-old singer is not given.
Nicky and 41-year-old rapper Kenneth petty received a marriage license in June of this year. Their romance came as a surprise to fans. The chosen star in the past he served time for the murder of Lamont Robinson, committed in 2002 (the rapper was sentenced to ten years in prison, but he’s ahead of schedule was released seven years later). And in 1995, Kenneth was sentenced to four years in prison for the attempted rape of a 16-year-old girl.
Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty 10•21•19
