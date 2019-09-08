Nicki Minaj announced the completion of a musical career
36-year-old Onika Tanya Maraj, and if easier — Nicki Minaj, unexpectedly objevila on Twitter he was quitting career for family life.
“I decided to leave and devote himself to the family. I know that you guys are happy,” the singer wrote, referring to the haters. “Addressing the fans support me, do it until my death. Will love you all my life”.
Soon Nicky will marry her beloved Kenneth Petit. Not all fans support the singer, because he has a very dubious past. Petit was convicted of manslaughter in the first degree and rape. Not the best candidate, right?
Star recall has released four Studio albums, many times awarded the most prestigious music awards, including in nominations “Favorite rap/hip-hop artist” and “Favorite rap/hip-hop album.”
I hope Nicky will change his mind and return to recording albums and performances pretty soon.