Nicki Minaj & Megan Thee Stallion Shut Down Instagram With ‘Hot Girl Summer’ Video
It looks like the updates have knocked Instagram sideways. Megan’s video racked up over 414,000 views in the space of 45 minutes, with Nicki’s post clocking over 620,000 views in 35 minutes. Of course, with 106 million followers versus Megan’s 4.6 million, Nicki was bound to get a head start.
The phrase definitely seems to have taken off – celebrities and the general public have somewhat turned “Hot Girl Summer” into the season’s hashtag. Megan is reportedly in talks to trademark the phrase, per Billboard. Given what could be explosive merch sales as a result, the reported move would be a smart one on Megan’s part.
Megan herself seems to be fast-rising on social media. The star has appeared in joint photos with model and former best friend to Kylie Jenner, Jordyn Woods. As to Minaj, this hip-hop heavyweight always seems to be in the news one way or another. While the rapper’s feud with Cardi B still proves a talking point for her fans, more recent headlines have seen gossip columns filled with talk over her relationship with boyfriend Kenneth Petty. Nicki has changed her Twitter handle to Mrs. Petty, with a confirmation on her Queen Radio that she and Petty have obtained a marriage license. Of course, there’s still room for music.
Nicki and Megan's video is available to view in full on YouTube.