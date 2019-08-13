Nicki Minaj shocked candid photo with boyfriend

Well-known rap singer Nicki Minaj showed the racy photos to her lover. The picture appeared on the page of the star in Instagram, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to korrespondent.net.

Minaj appeared on the lap of her boyfriend Kenneth petty, previously convicted of rape and murder. Star was sitting with his back to the camera, turning so that you can see her face.

The singer is dressed only in a revealing yellow-red corset with a bikini and high boots with a giant heel and platform to match the outfit.

Beloved star put her hands on bare buttocks, and Breasts Minaj shut down part of the face is petty.

The picture has collected more than 3 million likes in half a day, but the comments to the photo, the star was closed.

