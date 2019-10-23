Nicki Minaj was married to his beloved Kennett petty
36-year-old rap singer Nicki Minaj married her 41-year-old lover, rapper Kennett petty. This became known yesterday when the star published in his Instagram video with mugs with inscriptions Mr and Mrs (Mr. and Mrs.) and baseball caps that read Bride and Groom (bride and groom). Video Nicky smiles accompanied with a picture of the bride and groom wrote their full name, adding the surname petty.
Your Roman Minaj and Patty confirmed in December last year. In August, the singer said that she has applied for a license to marry and that she will be married within 80 days. However, the star talked about the fact that it still remains no less important and her music career (which, by the way, she recently was going to finish).
I have to work on her album, so I’ll focus on it. Now I don’t want a big wedding, but later we’ll have a big celebration,
— she said.
Was there a celebration in the end the lovers are loud or said it in a narrow family circle, Minaj has not yet announced.
I must say that the public Roman Minaj is not approved. The fact that petty many years ago was convicted of the attempted rape of a 16-year-old girl, for which he was sentenced to four years in prison. Another seven years he served for the murder.