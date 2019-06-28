Nicky Hilton in a velvet mini boasted slender legs

Nicky visited the charity Love Ball III, dedicated to raising funds for HIV and AIDS, held last night in new York.

Ники Хилтон в бархатном мини похвасталась стройными ножками

At Bal 35-year-old star arrived in a Burgundy velvet mini-dress with a small train, which picked up beige shoes on high heels and shiny clutch bag with inscription “Mrs. Rothschild” (Nicks, recall married to banker James Rothschild).

The way Nicky has completed earring studs with precious stones, make up the arrows on the eyelids, a transparent gloss on the lips and sleek styling.

At the same event, appeared a burlesque diva Dita von Teese and many other stars from the world of fashion.

