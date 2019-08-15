Nicky Hilton turned the mansion for $ 10 million house in peppa
Love for the glamorous pink left in the life of Nicky Hilton behind. However, now she has a new reason to surround yourself with things color a Barbie because Nicki two older heiress.
The other day the eldest daughter star — Lily grace celebrated the third birthday and for the occasion mom set up for her party in style in peppa. The home of real estate magnate Rick Hilton, grandfather of the birthday girl, through the efforts of the decorators turned into a fabulous world famous pig. Pastry baked themed treats, and animators entertained children on the terrace. Photos from the celebration Nicki shared on Instagram.
The girl’s father, a representative of the richest clan in the world James Rothschild, from the photos of the celebration was not. The face of the birthday girl, Lily grace and her sister Teddy on the images also cannot be considered. In an interview, Nicky told me that, first becoming a mom, she decided to limit the influence of the media on his family. “I don’t want to show their daughters in diapers in social networks. I respect their right to make a choice,” she said.
Recall that James Rothschild Nicky met at the wedding of model Petra Ecclestone and James Stant. In August 2014, the couple announced their engagement, and on July 10 2015 have legalized their relationship in London. For Nicki this was the second marriage. In 2004, after parting ways with Ian Somerhalder, Nicky married businessman Todd Meister in one of the chapels of Las Vegas. However, three months after the wedding, the couple decided to divorce.