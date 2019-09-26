Nicolas cage and his second wife Lisa Marie Presley resumed his novel
55-year-old actor Nicolas cage and 51-year-old singer Lisa Marie Presley resumed his novel. It says the publication Radar Online. Cage married the only daughter of the king of rock-n-roll Elvis Presley in 2002. However, their family life has not worked and lasted only 107 days. Now the former couple, who can not establish his personal life, became very close. According to the source, they meet, talk a lot and he once again felt feelings for each other and strong bond that was not there previously. The publication reports that they have restored relations in the early summer — at the initiative of the cage. And it’s only a matter of time before they again publicly declare themselves as a couple.
They were both married four times. First husband of Lisa Marie was a musician Danny Keogh, from whom she has a daughter Riley and son Benjamin. They divorced in 1994 after two weeks after registration of the divorce, Presley married singer Michael Jackson. Cage became her third husband. And after we broke up, the singer went down the aisle with musician Michael Lockwood. In 2008 Lisa Marie Presley gave birth to his daughters Harper and Finley. In June 2016 Presley filed for divorce. And Lockwood demanded that his ex-wife financially secured.
The first cage wife was actress Patricia Arquette. Presley became his second wife. The third time he married a waitress-the Korean Alice Kim, with whom he has a son Kal-El. And in March of this year, Nicholas unexpectedly married Eric Bunk, who demanded to cancel four days later, stating that he was “too drunk” and did not give the report in their actions.
The cage also has an adult son Weston from extramarital relationship with actress Kristina Fulton.
